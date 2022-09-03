Tyre slasher pleads not guilty to rape and aggravated assault counts

A George Town man pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape and a count of aggravated assault when he appeared in Launceston Magistrates Court.
Police allege that the 36-year-old with the intent to rape pushed a woman onto a bed and put a knife to her throat while telling her that he was going to rape her.
The conduct is alleged to have occurred in October 2021. He also pleaded not guilty to a count of arson alleged to have occurred in George Town on July 26, 2020.
He pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape of a woman in George Town on July 4, 2020.
Magistrate Sharon Cure committed him to a preliminary proceeding on November 8, 2022.
The man also pleaded guilty to a number of other charges including slashing the tyre of a car in September 2021 and trespass.
Police prosecutor Katrina Woodgate said the man was driven to a Riverside address and slashed a $250 tyre on a Hyundai.
She said that the next month the man took off when he spotted police near Star of the Sea College in George Town.
He jumped the fence into the school and ran across the schoolyard but police drove around to cut him off.
While in the schoolyard he dropped a knife. He pleaded guilty to the charge of possess a dangerous article in a public place.
Defence counsel Fran McCracken said that the man was paranoid while using methylamphetamine.
The slashing of the tyre was because he was acting to stop threats to a family relation.
"He escalated and went to the property and was trying to stop abuse to his [family relation] " she said.
"He accepts it was not the right thing to do."
Ms McCracken said he had spent a period of incarceration between June 1 and July 25, 2022 on the charges.
Magistrate Sharon Cure fined him $800 saying she had not factored in the time in custody. The man was bailed to appear.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
