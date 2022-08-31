Organisers have announced a star-studded line-up for next year's Festivale.
Australian punk rock band The Living End and Adelaide rock band The Superjesus will kick off the entertainment on Friday night - supported by a stellar lineup of local artists and bands.
Advertisement
Saturday night will see Australian dance music group Sneaky Sound System setting the scene for everyone to party before indie-pop band Sheppard bring the evening to a close.
Australian pop rock band Thirsty Merc will take to the stage Sunday afternoon before folk-rock band The Waifs take to the stage to finish the program.
Committee chairman David Dunn says Festivale has become an event that the nation's top entertainers want to be at.
"To see any of these performers in concert on their own would be incredible, yet here they are, coming to us, to Launceston - all in one location over three days. It's terrific," he said.
The Tasmanian Food Co. will present five one-hour cooking demonstrations with guest chef, Matt Moran.
With a career spanning over 30 years in the Australian food industry, Matt Moran has a plethora of awards to his name, TV shows best selling cookbooks and ownership of some of Australia's most celebrated dining establishments.
Australian comedian, writer, actor television and radio presenter Tommy Little headlines Fresh comedy in 2023. He will be joined by a great lineup of entertainers to keep crowds laughing throughout the event.
Festivale organisers are aiming to have something for everyone, with 60 incredible stallholders for it's 38th year.
Festivale patrons are encouraged to buy their tickets early to be eligible for the 'Rotunda Prize'.
Those who purchase a three-day pass prior by October 28st are automatically entered into the prize, which provides exclusive access for 10 people to the Rotunda on Friday from 4pm onwards, with Boags beer and Tasmanian wine supplied, as well as $500 in stallholder vouchers.
Festivale will run from the 3rd to the 5th of February at City Park, Launceston. For more details and to purchase tickets, please visit festivale.com.au.
Tickets go on sale at 9am today.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Advertisement
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.