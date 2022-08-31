A new study has revealed that a majority of George Town residents believe that they are not receiving the appropriate mental health care that they require.
The door-to-door mental health and wellbeing survey found that 63% of householders who wanted to seek help for their mental health said they did not get the care they needed.
Survey data from Assisting Communities through Direct Connection revealed that most of the householders reported a lack of service availability, or the cost and the fear/embarrassment/shame associated with getting help as barriers for seeking support.
The ACDC project's people connectors spoke with and offered information to 498 householders in Georgetown, 256 of whom then completed a survey of their experiences with mental health and accessing support.
The report of the survey found that householders approached in George Town were experiencing low wellbeing and high distress with over 50 per cent of people surveyed in George Town reported being in distress, and 1 in 5 householders in very high distress.
The survey also found that 35 per cent of householders felt that they would benefit from additional support for their mental health and wellbeing, especially talking to a professional.
Bill Gye, CEO of Community Mental Health Australia manages the ACDC Project and said the findings for George Town indicates a need for additional support services which focus on prevention.
"The strong implication is that there is a large need for additional psychosocial support services in Georgetown," Mr Gye said.
"Particularly support services that focus on prevention rather than crisis intervention, as people's mental health gets worse without any help, support or guidance," he said.
People Connectors from Wellways Australia, who partnered with CMHA, went door to door between January 2022 and May 2022.
Chantelle Henry, from Wellways Australia, Northern Tasmania and line manager for the ACDC Project in George Town, says that the proactive outreach model of the ACDC Project is effective in destigmatising and normalising conversations around mental health.
"The delivery of the program is a very unique way of approaching communities, reducing stigma and allowing residents to talk openly and safely about their identified needs," Ms Henry said.
People Connectors spoke with householders about their mental health and wellbeing and distributed information about free support services available in their area.
The ACDC Project is being implemented in communities across all states and territories of Australia to improve wellbeing.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
