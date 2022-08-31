The Examiner
Mayor Steve Kons accused of dumping rubbish

Sandy Powell
By Sandy Powell
Updated August 31 2022 - 8:10am, first published 8:00am
Burnie mayor Steve Kons has been criticised for dumping rubbish on the former Brooklyn Primary School site, which he owns.

Are Burnie's tip fees too expensive for even mayor Steve Kons to afford?

