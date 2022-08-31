The Examiner
Skeleton staff at Ashley Youth Detention Centre means rights of youth are denied

By Isabel Bird
August 31 2022
Better responses needed for 12 youth who remain at Ashley: TASCOSS

The call to find alternative detention options for the 12 youth who remain at Ashley Detention Centre are growing, following a request to goverment from the children's commissioner to close the centre.

