Call to protect livestock breeds from foot-and-mouth extermination with national gene bank

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated August 30 2022 - 5:14am, first published 5:07am
Call for national gene bank to protect livestock breeds

A national livestock gene bank has been proposed by a Tasmanian farmer to protect sheep breeds should a foot-and-mouth outbreak occur in Australia.

