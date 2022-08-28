Tasmania Police are investigating the "sudden death" of a man on an East Devonport road on Sunday morning.
A police spokesperson said the man was found dead on Pardoe Road about 6am Sunday morning.
"Police and emergency services were called to the scene about 6am, where a man was located deceased on the side of the road, near a vehicle," a police spokesperson said.
"Police including officers from CIB, forensics and uniform are on the scene and conducting examinations into the circumstances surrounding the man's death.
"Another man has been taken into custody to assist police in carrying out their investigations."
Anyone with information that may help the investigation should call Tasmania Police on 131444 or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Court and crime reporter covering the West and North-West of Tasmania for the Advocate.
