The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmania Police investigating 'sudden death' of man on Pardoe Road

Sandy Powell
By Sandy Powell
Updated August 28 2022 - 1:42am, first published 1:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmania Police on the scene at East Devonport on Sunday morning. Picture: Brodie Weeding

Tasmania Police are investigating the "sudden death" of a man on an East Devonport road on Sunday morning.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sandy Powell

Sandy Powell

Senior Reporter

Court and crime reporter covering the West and North-West of Tasmania for the Advocate.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.