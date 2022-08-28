The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmania's road toll rises to 39 after the weekend

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated August 28 2022 - 6:25am, first published 6:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police call out to witnesses after triple road fatality

Police continue to call for witnesses to a two-car crash in the state's South which left three people dead.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.