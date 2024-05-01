Tasmania's fire permit period ends, excludes King Island municipality

Tasmania's 2023-24 fire permit period officially ended at 2am, April 30, excluding the King Island municipality.
Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service (TPWS) also lifted campfire restrictions in national parks and reserves on April 30.
Tasmania Fire Service acting chief officer Jeremy Smith said the fire permit conditions have been lifted after consultations with relevant shareholders and partners, as well as physical science and other factors.
He said while Soil Dryness Index (SDI) and Drought Factor (DF) "remain relatively high in some areas", forecasts have indicated that these factors will gradually reduce.
"This, in conjunction with shorter daylight hours, lower daytime and overnight temperatures and increasing overnight dew being experienced across the state, all associated fire risks will significantly lessen," Mr Smith said.
"Fire permits remain in place for King Island municipality."
TPWS have reiterated this, saying campfire restrictions will remain in place for national parks and reserves on King Island until further notice.
Though restrictions have been lifted, Mr Smith said landowners who plan to conduct burns on their property should "be mindful of the weather, be well equipped and capable and to make sure it is done in consultation with the owners of neighbouring properties".
During the 2023/24 fire permit period, 1184 permits had been issued - 216 more than the 2022/23 fire permit period.
PWS state fire manager Katy Edwards said the decreased risk of bushfires now permits the resumption of campfires, pot fires, and solid fuel stove use in previously restricted campgrounds.
"We understand the importance of campfires as part of the camping experience, and we are pleased to announce their reinstatement," she said.
"However, we urge visitors and the community to remain vigilant and adhere to all safety guidelines to prevent accidental fires."
Work on an online portal for fire permits has begun, with the goal of improving fire safety across Tasmania.
Police, Fire and Emergency Management Minister Felix Ellis said the portal aims to come into effect by next permit season.
"This work is now underway to make it easier for farmers and rural landowners to conduct burn offs on their property," he said.
TFS encourages anyone lighting fires to register their burn on 1800 000 699.
Resources are available to the community regarding using fire outdoors at www.fire.tas.gov.au
