Inspiring walk: Jakeb Morris' journey for cancer and mental health awareness

Like many of us, Jakeb Morris woke up at dawn on ANZAC Day - but he had more than a service ahead of him.
Last year Mr Morris walked 93 kilometres in 21 hours - and this year, he did it again.
Walking from Deloraine to Launceston to raise money for the Cancer Council and advocate for mental health awareness, he raised just more than $3000.
Mr Morris said he reflected on many things while he walked alone, including his veteran grandfather who lost his battle with kidney cancer in 2021.
"I thought a lot about my Pop and what he stood for - and I learned lots about myself too."
"When my friends joined me for parts of the walk, we did lots of talking which is something I'm a huge advocate for."
Mr Morris said if anyone is struggling with their mental health they can drop into Launceston Head to Health - a safe and welcoming service anyone can walk into or call, for mental health support.
"Head to Health was a major influence behind this walk," he said.
"If you're struggling - please go to 62-64 Canning Street."
Mr Morris said the last leg of the walk was the hardest, with his feet "excruciatingly sore".
"It would've been so easy to quit," he said.
"I did lots of positive reinforcement and positive thinking with myself - while I was pushing my body through absolute agony.
"It's a reminder that you can get through tough times."
Mr Morris said he was overwhelmed with the support on the day, receiving even more than last year.
"There were lots of beeps and support along the way - I even meet the Premier," he said.
"I couldn't have done it without the support from those around me."
