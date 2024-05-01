Launceston students among recipients of $133k in agriculture scholarships

Growing up in the Midlands, agricultural passion was woven into the fabric of Bronte Legro's life.
Now after years of hard work - and a new scholarship - she's hoping to "drive meaningful change" in the sector she loves.
"Witnessing the diverse and dynamic nature of the agricultural sector firsthand, I was inspired," Ms Legro said.
"A career in agriculture excites me as the industry is always adapting and evolving; there is always something new to learn."
The Launceston second year agricultural science degree student is one of several to receive a scholarship this week, earning herself the Neale Edwards Scholarship in Agricultural Science or Forestry based on her academic merit.
"Receiving the Neale Edwards Scholarship has further fuelled my determination to excel in my studies and pursue my aspirations," Ms Legro said.
"It provides invaluable support as I work towards achieving my goals. With this scholarship, I am eager to continue learning, growing, and ultimately, making a difference in the agricultural community."
The Tasmanian Institute of Agriculture awarded students from across the state - including Ms Legro - with scholarships totalling more than $133,000 to pursue their studies in the ag sector.
Each student is enrolled in a Bachelor of Agricultural Science with Honours at the University of Tasmania, which is taught by TIA at both Hobart and Launceston campuses.
"These scholarships are important for our students," said Professor Mike Rose, the director of the Tasmanian Institute of Agriculture.
"Young people have a real reason to be excited about the enormous potential and rewards of a career in agriculture. Our students have an opportunity to address some of the world's biggest challenges and opportunities using science, technology and business skills.
[This scholarship can] alleviate financial pressure and allow students to focus on their studies."
Three of this year's agricultural science scholarship recipients study at the University's Launceston campus: William Jones, Christian Mills, and Ms Legro.
Mr Jones and Mr Mills received the David McEwan Scholarship in Agriculture and John Turner Memorial Scholarship in Agricultural Science respectively.
