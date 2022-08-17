Threat to shoot Magistrate leads to charge

A 28-year-old Rocherlea man has been charged on summons with threatening a Launceston Magistrate, a Tasmania Police spokesperson says.
The incident happened within the Launceston Magistrates Court in July 2022 when the man was remanded in custody after a bail hearing.
Advertisement
The man was taken from the court by security officers and the magistrate involved was not under any physical risk.
The man will appear at the Launceston Magistrates Court at a later date, the spokesperson said.
The charge follows an investigation by Launceston CIB.
In July the Examiner reported a case in which Kayden John Smith yelled at Magistrate Ken Stanton.
Smith was seeking a duty lawyer to act for him after being taken into custody on July 7 - but he became angry when told no lawyer was available.
"I adjourn the complaints until Friday 15 July next at 2.15pm, you are remanded in custody to appear," Mr Stanton said.
Mr Smith said: "Can you go early or something don't you think there could be a fresh find on the case instead of having all these other people come through and then you are in a c--- of a mood already?"
"It's got nothing to do with mood here Mr Smith," Mr Stanton replied.
"Yeah whatever, f--- this shit," Mr Smith yelled loudly.
Mr Stanton told him he was remanded in custody until the court date mentioned.
"You are a f---ing piece of shit judge and all," Mr Smith yelled.
"I will adjourn," Mr Stanton said.
Several seconds passed and Mr Smith yelled: "You are a f---ing [inaudible] wait until I get out I'll come and shoot ya."
"I know where you live too mother f---er."
Mr Smith's loud voice could be heard from the passage which leads back to the Launceston Reception Prison.
Advertisement
Mr Smith appeared on a number of charges including a count of driving while disqualified and evading police, unlawfully possessing a dangerous article in a public place on February 18, 2022.
Police allege counts of stealing in April and contravening notices that he not go into certain stores.
Police allege he failed to appear in court on June 8 and then stole items on June 12 and June 19.
He was charged with driving while disqualified, evading police, resisting a police officer, escape, giving false particulars, on June 28.
Advertisement
Mr Smith was eventually bailed by magistrate Evan Hughes.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.