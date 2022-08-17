The Examiner
Tasmania Police charged Kayden John Smith over a threat to shoot Magistrate Ken Stanton

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated August 17 2022 - 12:55am, first published 12:30am
Threat to shoot Magistrate leads to charge

A 28-year-old Rocherlea man has been charged on summons with threatening a Launceston Magistrate, a Tasmania Police spokesperson says.

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

