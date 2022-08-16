A palawa Elder wants William Crowther's statue sent to prison.
This follows the Hobart City Council's landmark decision to remove the controversial statue of the former premier from Hobart's Franklin Square.
Advertisement
In 1869, Crowther beheaded deceased Aboriginal man William Lanne, sent his skull to London, and left the head of another man in its place.
palawa Elder Rodney Dillon said Crowther's statue should be shamed.
"He should be over in the prison where he belongs," he said.
"I think that having him outside the prison would represent what he's done to people.
"They need to cover the head of that statue up in shame, wherever they put it."
Hobart Lord Mayor Anna Reynolds said the council was in conversation with various institutions about the statue's potential conservation or redisplay.
palawa woman and Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre campaign coordinator Nala Mansell said there was no place for Crowther.
"In respect for the Aboriginal community and the hurt, trauma and racial discrimination that we've had to suffer as a result of the William Crowther statue, I think that it needs to go," she said.
"We're completely opposed to it being erected anywhere else, being further glorified or further mentioned.
"It's about time that we start talking about the lives of Aboriginal people who have made major contributions to today's society, and it should be the end of speaking about William Crowther."
University of Tasmania Aboriginal academic Greg Lehman said re-contextualising the statue would be a constructive step, and provide an informed and complete picture of Crowther.
He said the statue could serve an educational purpose, showing the dark side of science and its racist misuse.
"We can take something like the statute as a negative presence in our society and turn it into a positive opportunity for building greater awareness and understanding in future generations," he said.
"Whatever we do, I think it's got to contribute to some of those bigger aspirations that are now starting to come up around truth-telling and treaty."
Advertisement
The council will commission a new public artwork in Crowther's place, which Cr Reynolds said would tell a broader, deeper and more honest version of Hobart's history during that era.
But she said there needed to be planning permits and broader conversations about the replacement first.
"It is the beginning of a really important new chapter, a chapter where the City of Hobart is making a commitment to truth-telling, and making truth-telling a much more central part of our Civic Square here in the heart of the city," she said.
Ms Mansell said any new artwork should be decided by the Aboriginal community, and called for the statue's sandstone plinth to be covered.
"I don't think it's appropriate for anyone other than the Aboriginal community to decide whether or not we want artwork there," she said.
Advertisement
Mr Dillon said he wanted the new installation to reflect Tasmania's true history, and "how insecure we feel in our own country".
"Whatever we do, it should reflect on how they treated our people so it's a step in the direction of moving together today," he said.
Historian Paul Turnbull said the new installation should be decided upon by the First Peoples of Tasmania.
"What needs to be done is ... something which draws attention to the struggle and the survival and the overcoming of the terrible history of colonialism," he said.
"I think it's only fair and just that that should be the way forward."
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.