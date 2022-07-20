Defendant tells magistrate 'I'll come and shoot ya... I know where you live'

Launceston detectives are investigating an incident in the Launceston Magistrates Court in which a defendant appeared to threaten to shoot a magistrate.
Kayden John Smith, 28, of Newnham, yelled after Magistrate Ken Stanton told Mr Smith on July 11 that a Legal Aid duty lawyer was not available for him.
Mr Smith was seeking the duty lawyer to act for him after being taken into custody on July 7 - but he became angry when told no lawyer was available.
"I adjourn the complaints until Friday 15 July next at 2.15pm, you are remanded in custody to appear," Mr Stanton said.
Mr Smith said: "Can you go early or something don't you think there could be a fresh find on the case instead of having all these other people come through and then you are in a c--- of a mood already?"
"It's got nothing to do with mood here Mr Smith," Mr Stanton replied.
"Yeah whatever, f--- this shit," Mr Smith yelled loudly.
Mr Stanton told him he was remanded in custody until the court date mentioned.
"You are a f---ing piece of shit judge and all," Mr Smith yelled.
"I will adjourn," Mr Stanton said.
Several seconds passed and Mr Smith yelled: "You are a f---ing [inaudible] wait until I get out I'll come and shoot ya."
"I know where you live too mother f---er."
Mr Smith's loud voice could be heard from the passage which leads back to the Launceston Reception Prison.
Mr Smith appeared on a number of charges including a count of driving while disqualified and evading police, unlawfully possessing a dangerous article in a public place on February 18, 2022.
Police allege counts of stealing in April and contravening notices that he not go into certain stores.
Police allege he failed to appear in court on June 8 and then stole items on June 12 and June 19.
He was charged with driving while disqualified, evading police, resisting a police officer, escape, giving false particulars, on June 28.
Mr Smith said during the hearing that he had family and kids that needed him.
"I'm not prepared to grant you bail at the moment," Mr Stanton replied.
Mr Smith asked if he could stand it down until tomorrow until he got a duty lawyer.
"This is a bit unfair don't you think, last time the duty lawyer said because I don't have cash up front for a surety she walked straight out," he said.
Mr Stanton said he was not there to talk about what was fair or unfair with the lawyers.
"Even with a surety I am not prepared to give you bail," he said.
"I'll adjourn the matters so you can get advice and enter pleas."
"Yes till when," Mr Smith said.
"How long do you need," he said.
"Tomorrow," Mr Smith said.
"Not tomorrow, you won't be able to talk about things between now and then realistically," Mr Stanton said.
"You could get me a lawyer to come in this afternoon," Mr Smith said.
"I can't control the lawyers," Mr Stanton said.
"I know you can't control that but what I am saying is far out I have been incarcerated for two weeks with no legal assistance," he said.
"That's a bit shit don't you think? The whole f---ing system needs, sorry to swear but it's f---ing bullshit," he said.
"I adjourn the complaints until Friday 15 July next at 2.15pm," Mr Stanton said.
Mr Smith spoke over Mr Stanton as he adjourned the matters when the exchange reported above occurred.
On July 15, Mr Smith appeared via video link before Magistrate Evan Hughes who adjourned the matters until July 21 at 2.15pm.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
