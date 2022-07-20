The Examiner
Kayden John Smith, 28, of Newnham, tells Magistrate Ken Stanton he will shoot him

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
July 20 2022 - 6:30pm
Defendant tells magistrate 'I'll come and shoot ya... I know where you live'

Launceston detectives are investigating an incident in the Launceston Magistrates Court in which a defendant appeared to threaten to shoot a magistrate.

