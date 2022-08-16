The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Jacob Douglas George, 22, has pleaded not guilty to wounding and destroying property.

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
August 16 2022 - 6:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Youngtown Blockbuster Bashing: Attackers 'too drunk' to recall third man

Two men involved in a blockbuster attack on a Youngtown man could not remember the other person who accompanied them in the car to the scene, a Supreme Court jury heard on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.