Prominent Launceston developer Errol Stewart has apologised after he said a turn of phrase which included a racial slur live on ABC radio this morning.
When speaking on ABC's "Mornings with Mel Bush" program, Mr Stewart was discussing the push for a Tasmanian AFL team with the host.
Advertisement
When asked about what was the next step on the road to a Tasmanian AFL team, Mr Errol responded before uttering a racial slur.
Mr Errol said "I think we have got a pretty good chance. The stadium probably has been the n----- in the woodpile".
The phrase historically means "a hidden snag of hindrance" according to the Collins Dictionary.
The use of the phrase, which originated in the US, has declined and several public figures have been criticised for its use in recent years.
Following the conversation with Mr Errol, Mel Bush apologised on-air to those listening.
"It should be said that there was a racial slur that was used by a guest earlier, that is absolutely not something to be condoned in anyway. I do apologise if that was offensive to anybody at all," she said.
Mr Stewart, who is a well-known developer, is the part-owner of King Wharf developments and the developer behind the Silo Hotel.
He has also been vocal on his support for a Tasmanian AFL team and the health of the Tamar River.
Mr Stewart was contacted for comment and expressed his apologies.
"Certainly in reflection it was an error on my part for which I sincerely apologise," he said.
As part of his response Mr Stewart noted that he recently committed $10,000 to the Waynapuni Memorial Project and has agreed to take on Indigenous school children under the Aboriginal Employment Pilot Program for his hotel, development, car and construction businesses.
Anti- discrimination commissioner Sarah Bolt from Equal Opportunity Tasmania responded to the remarks, saying the phrase was outdated.
"I understand the phrase that was used by Mr Errol originated in the United States in the 19th Century. Such phrases, however, have no place in today's society and may cause offence, she said.
"I commend the presenter of the program for calling out the use of the racist expression, and for issuing an apology after the interview. It is helpful when people identify inappropriate conduct and take action.
"A person who has been subject to offensive, humiliating, intimidating, insulting or ridiculing conduct on the basis of race is able to make a complaint to Equal Opportunity Tasmania."
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.