The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Emergency crews rescued people from rural inland location

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
Updated August 16 2022 - 1:26am, first published 1:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture: Tasmania Police Facebook page

A group of eight people stranded overnight by rising flood waters in a remote rural location inland from Ross, were safely rescued yesterday by resources including Tasmania Police, Search and Rescue, Police Drone Pilot and six Surf Life Saving Tasmania (SLST) Flood Swift Water Technicians.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nikita McGuire

Nikita McGuire

Journalist

Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.