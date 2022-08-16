A group of eight people stranded overnight by rising flood waters in a remote rural location inland from Ross, were safely rescued yesterday by resources including Tasmania Police, Search and Rescue, Police Drone Pilot and six Surf Life Saving Tasmania (SLST) Flood Swift Water Technicians.
Tasmania Police operated a Drone and SLST Flood Swift Water Technicians utilised specialist flood boats to complete the operation.
Those assisted were wet and cold but in good spirits after remaining at their camp overnight and notifying emergency services of the situation.
Police are reminding people to be vigilant of conditions associated with rapidly rising flood waters and to ensure their safety by moving to higher ground and seeking shelter.
The advise that entering flood waters is to be avoided.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
