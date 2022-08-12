LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Magnificent Medicare needs a restructure

MOST agree Medicare is a magnificent scheme. Communities want a high standard of public health and public aged care service, which is expensive.
Instead of unrealistic new spending, demand cutting out waste, restructure.
Minister of Health Mr Butler could consider it urgent to increase the Medicare levy to protect and pay for the high demands coming in. Allowing high-wealth individuals loopholes to avoid paying the Medicare levy should be closed off.
Federal and State Governments may consider releasing some of the talented civil servant managers to the private sector, to fill some of the shortages reported.
Having one entity would be a massive saving. The duplication of having so many state health departments is a waste of resources, savings directed towards front line services.
Top heavy bureaucracy, high unrealistic salaries, low income Tasmanians are struggling to get access to doctors, specialists and aged care services.
IT is encouraging that Donna Adams, the newly appointed police commissioner, has pledged a back-to-basics approach to law enforcement, including high-visibility policing.
To date there has been a 70 percent increase in road deaths from last year which is a terrible indictment of our driving skills. While COVID deaths have taken up the media's attention, our road toll and the subsequent injuries of survivors remain a hidden tragedy.
A visible police presence would be a good start to discourage motorists from disregarding road rules. There are times when I have driven around the city and have scarcely seen a marked police car/bike.
Hopefully the new emphasis on high police visibility will remind drivers that their licence to drive is a right, coupled with firm responsibilities to keep our roads safe.
WE live in exciting times. There is hardly a day when no new rorts, lies and other shortcomings of the previous government are revealed.
One would expect that Peter Dutton would look for a big hole to hide in for deceiving the Australian people so profoundly until things have been smoothed out or people's memories are failing.
Not him, in his usual aggressive way he accuses the Albanese government for doing the exact thing they have been voted in for: fixing the energy and climate change situation as soon as possible.
Only that he calls it dangerous. After doing nothing themselves for nearly a decade that is quite astonishing.
HOW disappointing it was to read that Launceston City councillors have approved showers for use by council employees without a proper tender process being undertaken. Surely this project, which is seen by ratepayers as a 'want' rather than a 'need', could wait until further tenders are obtained from other builders.
With the current spotlight on homeless people in Launceston, this decision is hard to justify and doesn't pass the 'pub test' - unless these facilities serve a dual purpose and allow for community access.
This decision is even more difficult to accept as it appears that installing these showers and a waste collection point is more important than road safety concerns that have been brought to the attention of the council on numerous occasions relating to roads in the Windermere and Swan Bay Area.
A council report in early May 2022 elaborated on these very real safety concerns of residents with the outcome from council on key requests falling in the too hard/ too expensive or not warranted bucket.
Residents have asked for verges to be graded, weeds cleared more frequently, drains to be maintained and speed limits to be altered. I'm sure these simple requests would amount to well under $600,000.
Apart from a few new road signs and notification this week asking for consultation regarding speed limits along selected roads, council is moving very slowly.
It is a known fact that the topography of some roads in our area (and other rural areas within the council) contribute to creating unsafe roads but the council has failed to address or rectify these issues. Road infrastructure is simply not keeping up with the many new subdivisions and new builds that councils have approved.
The allocation of our rates for showers for council employees cannot be justified and the decision should be reversed.
