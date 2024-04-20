Should Australia bring back national service due to current conflicts?

CONSIDERING the current state of affairs within Europe, and the Gaza Conflict, I think it is time Australia, like many other countries, considered reintroducing compulsory National Service, of at least 2 years. Apart from the obvious advantages, it would also provide what a lot of the current generation seems to lack, being a decent education, discipline, respect for others and better employment qualifications. This could also be an option for the legal system, instead of sending young offenders to prison, where in a lot of cases they come out worse than when they went in, two years of the above would surely make them better citizens. Some may also consider staying in the armed forces and making a career of the system.
Richard Cooke, Invermay
Editor Craig Thomson's editorial and Barry Prismall's article will, I presume, be on the agenda of the National Executive of Labor at its next meeting. Michelle O'Byrne as a delegate will have to explain why Rebecca White with electoral appeal was overruled by the Labor's Administrative committee.
Those of us who can recall when Gough Whitlam then leader and his deputy Lance Barnard were locked out of a Federal Executive meeting by its then President Chamberlain, it appeared in all national newspapers.
Whitlam and Barnard took on reform, not only with the Federal Executive and state bodies Crawford and Hartley of the Victorian Branch fell to Whitlams reforms.
Dean Winter faced rejection of selection in the 2020/21 election Federal intervention sought by Rebecca White saw him selected and he out-polled David O'Byrne.
Labor's problems go back to the non-selection of Kerry O'Brien as a senator, which has allowed Labor's Administrative committee to act like the then Federal Executive before the Whitlam /Barnard reforms.
Dean Winter and his Deputy Anita Dow will have to mirror the Whitlam /Barnard reforms before Labor becomes a credible option for election and its faceless executive should not overrule its elected parliamentarians and make Rebecca White's position untenable.
The Federal Executive will have to intervene as a matter of urgency because of the ramifications the Administrative committee have caused as a faceless body and not insult the intelligence of the electorate and the damage Labor is likely to face at the 2025 Federal election.
Brian P.Khan, Bridport
Anyone who publicly disagrees with the 'alphabetical' lifestyle, can expect some comments from their chief spokesman Rodney Croome.
His latest target, MHA Eric Abetz (Adv.30 Mar 24), surprisingly had the absence of the word 'hate' - normally synonymous with his character assassination attempts, (must have been an oversight).
However the subject he raised is indeed important - conversion therapy.
Central to this issue, is the desire for some to come out of the 'alternate' lifestyle, and the methods used to achieve this. This is deserving of thorough examination.
What also should be examined in detail, is the 'sex education' programmes, beginning in primary schools, that encourage - even indoctrinate - young minds to enter into this lifestyle. Some parents would be horrified by what occurs, but these practises are not publicly revealed.
If, as the spokesman for 'Equality Tasmania', Rodney Croome should be advocating the same professional help be available to those who desire to leave the homosexual lifestyle, as for those who wish to remain in it - with all its problems.
Then we will have 'equality'.
David Bissett, Somerset
I HAVE trouble with this whole scenario. How come this breed of skate only inhabits Macquarie Harbour when there are other areas of the west coast with the same type of water like the upper Bathurst Harbour or even the Lagoon on the Hibbs river?
Secondly if it is the pollution from the fish farm waste that is killing this skate why then did decades of highly toxic pollution from the King River not kill it then. Could it be that this "rare" creature is actually a mutation of a more common breed?
We assume the fact that this single breed lives in only one place because we live on an island where many such creatures have (some still exist) been proven to inhabit Tasmania alone but assumption is not proof!
This and other questions need to be answered before we run off and destroy the living of many of Strahan's population.
Ken Terry, Bridport
