Have Your Say

Should Australia bring back national service due to current conflicts?

April 20 2024 - 11:43am
CONSIDERING the current state of affairs within Europe, and the Gaza Conflict, I think it is time Australia, like many other countries, considered reintroducing compulsory National Service, of at least 2 years. Apart from the obvious advantages, it would also provide what a lot of the current generation seems to lack, being a decent education, discipline, respect for others and better employment qualifications. This could also be an option for the legal system, instead of sending young offenders to prison, where in a lot of cases they come out worse than when they went in, two years of the above would surely make them better citizens. Some may also consider staying in the armed forces and making a career of the system.

