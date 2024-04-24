Uproar over old TasTAFE Wellington Street hotel development approval

I'd have to ask why the Council is bothering to engage planning professionals on their payroll (which we ratepayers pay for) if they are just going to ignore them??!! It might be that average members of the community didn't realise they needed to engage because this particular site wasn't as close to people's residences and businesses as the other examples raised to justify the decision (so the issue probably wasn't as well publicised for this reason). That doesn't mean no-one cared about the impacts on important PUBLIC landmarks like the cenotaph, QV etc. and it was the Councillors' jobs to represent their community to protect these - once it's approved and built it's a very permanent change to all of these important landmarks. I totally agree with Cr Gibson's comments on this one. Is there some training course the rest of the councillors can go to so that the process actually works as it should? Planning professionals are actually listened to, you know, allow actual good quality planning to occur?