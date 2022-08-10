The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

AFL boss previously indicated success rides on new stadium

Updated August 10 2022 - 5:44am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture: Paul Scambler

Tasmania's formal bid for inclusion in the AFL won't include a new stadium but the infrastructure remains an "important part" of the state's quest for a team.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.