The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Decade of inaction over Tamar wrecks leaves readers dubious

By Letters to the Editor
Updated April 22 2024 - 9:03am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Pon Rabble II is just one of several wrecks along the Tamar, with one reader casting doubt on whether it and others will be removed. Picture by Rod Thompson
The Pon Rabble II is just one of several wrecks along the Tamar, with one reader casting doubt on whether it and others will be removed. Picture by Rod Thompson

Don't hold your breath over Tamar wrecks

WITH reference to the Tamar wrecks in The Examiner (April 17): Ferguson had 10 years to fix this now we have trusted it to Abetz.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.