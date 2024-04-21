Decade of inaction over Tamar wrecks leaves readers dubious

WITH reference to the Tamar wrecks in The Examiner (April 17): Ferguson had 10 years to fix this now we have trusted it to Abetz.
I can see no change and more spin and blame shifting.
Michael Robinson, Beauty Point
I READ a couple of letters today regarding the theory that the esteemed (?) Mr Abetz could become premier with Mr Ferguson as deputy, a more right wing couple you couldn't meet!
As Mr Abetz topped his list on the night with the fizzing heights of 8.9 per cent it's hardly a ringing endorsement for the top job but a certain way for the Liberals to go into political oblivion!
Glennis Sleurink, Launceston
WHY is Mayor Garwood oft pictured wearing a NYC (New York City) cap?
Can he not afford a LCC one?
Andrew Whitehead, South Launceston
NOEL Whittaker's article (The Examiner, April 15) covered the spiralling cost of nursing home care in Australia.
He points out that many homes have stated that they are running at a financial loss. How do we know this? Nursing homes are not held accountable for the way in which they spend funding.
Whittaker advises that the wealthy will be expected to pay more. Sounds reasonable.
But who and what determines wealth? For the cohort of older people employed prior to compulsory super, be aware and be afraid.
For most older people renting, be aware and be afraid! As in the USA, soon residential aged care will be for the rich.
Dr Kim Wylie PhD CF, Newham
MANY correspondents to The Examiner are motivated by their climate change beliefs and opinions and harp on about how the Government and the general population should address the subject.
Why should we have to do the heavy lifting when we are responsible for only 1.5 per cent of the world's problem?
Talk all you like about solar, but the panels are produced by industry and soon enough will need repairs and replacement.
Solar is not the silver bullet some wish us to believe - there is no free lunch here.
Ron Baines, Kings Meadows
AUSTRALIA has the highest plants and animals extinction rates in the world.
Urgent law reforms are needed to address Australia's extinction crisis.
Such reforms were strongly indicated to be enacted promptly by Prime Minister Albanese at the time of the last Federal election.
To date the people of Australia still await a clear vision concerning how Australia's ever increasing animals and plants extinction rates will be dealt with.
In the meantime countless animals and plants will continue to add to extinction statistics. Not good enough.
Brain Measday, Kingswood SA
EQUIPPING the village: It takes a village (community) to help someone with schizophrenia, and in the recent tragedy the parents of Joel were not the village.
How many more tragedies must there be before villages are thoroughly equipped to support people with a mental illness?
Ed Sianski, West Moonah
"TASMANIAN minority governments are nowhere near as bad as their reputation" (Wayne Crawford, 2012).
According to Crawford, the heightened political "tension" created by minority governments, who need to rely on cross-bench support for their survival, has arguably produced the most reformist governments in our history.
For instance, a notable legacy of the Bethune minority Liberal government (1969-72), which formed a coalition with "Centre Parties", is credited with championing the introduction of Hansard to Parliament and the first Tasmanian government that "recognised tourism as an industry worth promoting".
The perceived threats of party-political compromise inherent with minority rule actually imbibes opportunities for re-visiting policy initiatives, in collaboration with cross-bench partners.
The Tasmania Devils juggernaut is sure to garner ongoing government prioritisation.
The tourism infrastructure alone with an AFL/AFLW multi-purpose precinct at Mac Point will undoubtedly leave a cross-generational legacy - worth promoting.
Mick Bendor, Danby
