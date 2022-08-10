State-owned ferry operator TT-Line appears to be spending millions fighting criminal charges relating to the deaths of 16 polo ponies in 2018.
TT-Line, a government business enterprise, has engaged Melbourne law firm HFW Australia to defend it in the Burnie Magistrates Court against 29 alleged breaches of the animal welfare act.
When asked about its legal expenses, a spokesperson for TT-Line said consultancy costs were detailed in its annual reports.
It is extraordinary to see this level of work going into stopping anything happening.- Tasmanian lawyer
Those reports show that TT-Line paid HFW Australia more than $1.6 million across the three financial years to June 30, 2021.
The costs incurred in the 2021/22 financial year have not yet been made available.
It is not specifically stated in the annual reports what services HFW Australia provided TT-Line, and the only other reference to the ongoing court case is made near the end of the reports.
"At 30 June 2021, TT-Line Company Pty Ltd was involved in two matters before the courts," the most recent report states.
"The company is actively defending these claims. It is not possible to estimate the amounts of any eventual payments that may be required in relation to these claims."
A spokesperson said TT-Line, "like any company, has a right to defend itself in the courts".
"To not do so would be an abrogation of its responsibilities to operate a commercial-focused business.
"The matters before the courts are of a highly technical nature. TT-Line has engaged a firm with specific skills and experience in this case."
A Tasmanian lawyer said the case was an "extraordinarily wasteful" use of legal resources.
"From a hard numbers perspective I can see no way that this isn't costing TT-Line well into the multiple hundreds of thousands for this three-week block alone," the lawyer said.
"It is extraordinary to see this level of work going into stopping anything happening. It appears they are just trying to make it so expensive and so challenging that the prosecutor just says 'stuff it'.
"Justice delayed is justice denied."
With barrister Robert Taylor at the helm, TT-Line has already spent vast amounts of time prior to August 8 appealing decisions of Ms Topfer in the Supreme Court and higher.
And on the second day of the hearing, before any evidence had been heard or witnesses called, Mr Taylor again applied to have a decision of Ms Topfer reviewed by the Supreme Court.
That followed a significant amount of time on the first intended day of the hearing being dedicated to a failed application by the defence lawyers to adjourn the entire hearing due to what they said was the very late receipt of evidence.
Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Alan Blow said a previous application in 2020 had already delayed the case for months and was based in "unmeritorious" arguments.
Mr Taylor said on Tuesday the hearing could not proceed as he claimed TT-Line was unclear of the precise nature of the allegation, though Crown prosecutor Simon Nicholson said the case was "no mystery".
Ms Topfer said that TT-Line had been "aggrieved" by previous court rulings against it, as it faced a large fine if found guilty.
Court and crime reporter covering the West and North-West of Tasmania for the Advocate.
