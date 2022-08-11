The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Council

Bob Salt set to run for mayor of Launceston

Luke Miller
By Luke Miller
Updated August 11 2022 - 5:12am, first published 3:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Jacqui Lambie Network Bass candidate to run for mayor

Former Jacqui Lambie Network Bass candidate Bob Salt has thrown his hat into the ring to become Launceston's next mayor.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Miller

Luke Miller

Journalist

I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.