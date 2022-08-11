Former Jacqui Lambie Network Bass candidate to run for mayor

Former Jacqui Lambie Network Bass candidate Bob Salt has thrown his hat into the ring to become Launceston's next mayor.
This follows City of Launceston mayor Albert Van Zetten announcing he would not run again after 15 years in the position.
Earlier this year, Mr Salt, a 64-year-old Launceston resident, stopped actively campaigning prior to the federal election after his party sent out how-to-vote cards to the public without consulting him beforehand.
Mr Salt said several members of the community contacted him shortly after, firstly to "commend him for sticking to his beliefs", and secondly to ask him to run for a position on council to "restore integrity".
"One of the big things that people are saying is that they haven't got a voice, and that councilors don't seem to think their issues are important, so I'd really like to change that," he said.
"I'd also like to have forums where people can actually attend and ask questions, sort of like the old days when we had the town hall and politicians would have to actually answer questions."
Mr Salt said he hoped to help solve various issues in Launceston, paying particular attention to "waste".
"The Tamar is still an issue, as well as the sewerage plan at Ti-Tree Bend," he said.
Mr Salt, who operates Launceston-based business Testing and Tagging Tasmania, ran for council in 2018, when his campaign focussed on helping small businesses thrive.
He was unsuccessful in being voted in, after receiving 5.15 per cent of first preferences.
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
