Dorset Council's $2.7 billion North East wind farm project waits on minister approval

Clancy Balen
By Clancy Balen
Updated July 18 2022 - 3:45am, first published 1:30am
Council to push for new major Tasmanian wind farm

Dorset Council will push for a proposed 210-turbine wind farm to be declared a major project for the state, which would have a construction value of $2.7 billion.

