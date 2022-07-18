Council to push for new major Tasmanian wind farm

Dorset Council will push for a proposed 210-turbine wind farm to be declared a major project for the state, which would have a construction value of $2.7 billion.
If approved, the North East Wind project will see wind farms constructed in Waterhouse and Rushy Lagoon in the state's North-East, and will be built by renewable energy company ACEN Australia.
In its July meeting agenda, the council said the wind farm would contribute a significant amount of new renewable energy toward the Tasmanian Renewable Energy Target, which aims to supply 200 per cent of the state's energy requirements through renewables by 2040.
The 1260 megawatt wind farms will also contribute power to an estimated 500,000 homes each year, and provide about 450 construction jobs, and 65 permanent jobs.
A report by ACEN said the 2.5 million tonnes of CO2 emissions offset each year by the wind farm would be equivalent to taking 900,000 cars off the road, and would have an operational life of 25 years.
ACEN and Dorset Council have pushed for the project to be considered a Major Project due to the significance, economic value, and complexity of the environmental and planning processes involved.
The project is currently awaiting approval by Minister for Infrastructure Michael Ferguson, who has received notice about the proposal, but must sign-off on the works as a Major Project under the Land and Planning Approvals Act.
Dorset Council mayor Greg Howard said it was a "hugely exciting" project for the North East, but there was still a considerable amount of planning and community consultation that would need to happen.
"It has a huge amount of potential, and it would certainly set up the North East and the council financially," Mr Howard said.
"We'll be doing everything that we can to assist the project."
If greenlit, construction is anticipated to begin in 2025, and will be operational from 2029.
