The Chinese Ambassador to Australia, Xioa Qian, has compared the situation of Taiwan with Tasmania's position in the Australian Federation.
Advertisement
In a speech to the Australian National Press Club, China's ambassador said China was "ready to use all necessary means in order to achieve unification".
"If we can compromise on many many other issues, economic issues or any other issues there is absolutely no room for us to compromise on the question of Taiwan," he said.
"Because it's a question of sovereignty and territorial integrity.
"Just like no Australian government would compromise Australia's territorial integrity".
"Maybe it's not a good example, Tasmania is, will be part of Australia, and this involves Australian territorial integrity" he said.
He said the US was to blame for rising tensions in the Taiwan strait after the visit of Nancy Pelosi's to the region.
While there were differences between the two countries "China's policy of friendship and cooperation to Australia remains unchanged." Xiao said.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.