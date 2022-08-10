The Examiner
The intruder broke in and stole coins out of the moat

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
Updated August 10 2022 - 4:37am, first published 4:19am
Intruder breaks into City Park Monkey enclosure, possibly exposed to herpes virus

An unidentified intruder has broken into the City Park monkey enclosure on Tuesday evening, causing damage to the electric fencing and stealing coins out of the surrounding moat.

