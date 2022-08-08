The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Donna Adams becomes Tasmania Police's newest Police Commissioner following Darren Hine AO APM

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated August 9 2022 - 6:31am, first published August 8 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Head of Tasmania Police Donna Adams pictured in 2017 as police department deputy secretary

Tasmania's new head of police Donna Adams thought about becoming a physical education teacher before finally settling on a career with police.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.