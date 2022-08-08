Tasmania's new head of police Donna Adams thought about becoming a physical education teacher before finally settling on a career with police.
Today she has been announced as the state's Police Commissioner, following in the footsteps of retiring Commissioner Darren Hine AO APM.
Advertisement
She was Tasmania Police's first female commander and in 2011 became the first female to be promoted to the role of assistant commissioner.
Police Association of Tasmania president Colin Riley welcomed the appointment, but has been quick to issue suggestions for improvements within the police force.
"We expect that Commissioner Adams will - in consultation with police officers - develop a strategic plan for Tasmania Police with clear outcomes and accountability for their delivery," Mr Riley said.
One of these outcomes is to fully deliver a 31 per cent growth in police officer numbers by 2026.
"One of the serious issues facing Tasmania Police is understanding and remediating the annual 5% separation rate of police officers," he said
"Commissioner Adams must also implement employment reforms, inclusive of police officers as casuals, identified in the 2019 Tasmania Police Capability Review.
"We must also ensure ongoing sustainability of minimum safe staffing levels at the seven 24-hour police stations Statewide."
Tasmania did a national and international search for the Commissioner of Police role.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.