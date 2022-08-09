The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston, Northern Midlands, Meander Valley see 20 to 25 per cent weekly rent rises

IB
By Isabel Bird
August 9 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Going to get worse': Renters pay $60 to $90 extra a week in rent

Renters in some Launceston suburbs are facing 15 to 25 per cent rent hikes over 12 months, equating to $90 a week rent rise for those hardest hit.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.