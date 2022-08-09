Crash at Glen Dhu Southern Outlet closes road

Tasmania Police and emergency services are responding to a crash this afternoon on the Southern Outlet near Glen Dhu, South Launceston.
Police said there have been no serious injuries.
Advertisement
The left hand southbound lane has been closed to traffic, and police are urging motorists to use caution when driving through the area.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.