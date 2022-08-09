The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

GPs and pharmacists welcome antiviral funding, saying it will improve access

Bec Pridham
By Bec Pridham
Updated August 9 2022 - 8:15am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GPs and pharmacists welcome support in antiviral roll-out

Pharmacists and general practitioners have welcomed the expansion of antiviral medication, but say more could be done to improve access.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bec Pridham

Bec Pridham

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.