"The Comm Games have all been so good and so different but looking back I've been very lucky to have been part of some really good teams, some great guys I've played with and became great friends. The things you look back on are those guys. In 2010 I played with guys at the end of their career and now I'm playing with guys who are just starting their careers and that's really exciting. I just look back and think of great teams, great friends and great times. It's been really fun.