Alternative models of Safe Space 'prove effective'

Concerns around the issues at Safe Space is a common theme "street chaplain" Stephen Avery hears during his rounds, but that doesn't mean the service is broken.
"Safe Space is safe to a degree, they do a great job with what they have, and they have a real heart to do it, but people have a lot of trauma and that brings baggage," Mr Avery said.
Launceston Baptist Church chaplain Mr Avery said cramming homeless people into one space who have a lot of trauma could breed contempt, but it was more often than not coming from a different source.
"They are packed into dorm rooms with 10 others, some people they have conflict with," he said.
"There is nowhere for them to rest during the day, they get kicked out at 9am and have nowhere.
"Because they're in with 10 others the majority of the time conflict comes from them being tired rather than drunk or on any other substance."
One person vowed to never return to the service, with many others saying they would rather pitch a tent.
Mr Avery said being homeless meant one thing - trauma.
"The trauma [with being homeless] is massive. All homeless people have trauma, but they are dealing with not knowing who will be there that night and dealing with other people's complex needs," he said.
He said alternative models of Safe Space had been proven to work better than the dormitory-style.
The state government has temporarily funded 11 singe room extra rooms at Launceston's Safe Space in a package that centres around an extensive social housing plan and extra support for wraparound services.
Housing Minister Guy Barnett would not confirm or deny if the state government backed the Safe Space model as it currently stood, but said they supported it as an important program.
"We have responded to the needs of the local community to provide support for Safe Spaces across the state," he said.
"We just increased the funding and rolled that over $6.9 million for another year across the state to provide that support for just maintaining tough so we believe the safe spaces are very important. They provide that crisis accommodation for people in need."
City Mission is in consultation to extend the funding after experiencing an increase in demand for the private room options.
I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. I have developed a keen interest in agricultural, development and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au
