Bidders can take satisfaction knowing that not only will they own a beautiful piece of art, but their money is going towards a good cause as part of Launceston Grammar's exhibition fundraiser for Ukraine.
The Butterfly Effect exhibition, running from August 4 to 18, features 107 artists from Tasmania and the mainland, with all of the proceeds raised from auctioning the art going to UNESCO's Ukraine Emergency Appeal.
Open from 9am to 4pm at Poimena Art Gallery in Mowbray, the exhibition features work by well known artists such as Katy Woodroffe, Raymond Arnold, Troy Ruffles and Amanda Parer, and will be online and open for continual bidding until the end of the exhibition.
Exhibition organiser and Launceston Grammar's head of visual art Paul Snell said although the show had only been running for a few days they had already nearly hit $40,000 in bids.
"The generosity of these artist is humbling and highlights the strong community spirit evident within the arts sector - these are artists who want to make a difference in the lives of innocent people 15,000 km away," Mr Snell said.
"It seemed appropriate that we take the opportunity to raise funds to support the innocent people affected by war and send a message of hope and support."
Mr Snell said that he hoped the exhibition could show the power of altruistic art.
"The idea that the a small school in a small city in Australia can have a little impact on someone else's life - I think there's a lesson in that," he said.
