Launceston's largest and most well-regarded nursery is up for sale.
Bill and Noelene Allan created Allan's Nursery on August 4, 1964.
Mr Allan was working at the now defunct Clarke's Nursery at the time when another nursery in the area came up for sale, which he and Ms Allan purchased
Over the half a century that followed, the business branched across several locations, becoming Tasmania's largest seedling grower.
At the height of their success, they owned centres in Prospect, Youngtown and Rocherlea and employed more than 60 staff.
In the early days, the couple would put in long days together working while raising their kids who essentially grew up within the business, just as their grandkids did later on.
Today, Allan's handles an enormous range of plants, trees, annuals, perennials, pots, and gardening products, which are transported all around the state.
Despite business still running smoothly, Mr Allan decided it was time to sell.
"There is a very rewarding feeling you get from growing a plant, watching its seed germinate, observing its root development, and knowing it will eventually be the pride and joy of some keen gardener," he said.
"But I recently lost my son and wife and felt maybe it was just the right time to retire and go fishing."
Mr Allan said the business was being sold under the condition that his 13 loyal employees retained their positions at Allan's.
"I've got a good group of staff and, personally, I just don't think the place could run without them," he said.
Mr Allan said his favourite memory during his tenure with the nursery was from 1986, when he sold three-and-a-half acres worth of vegetables and flowers.
"They were all maturing at the same time, and in collaboration with the local Rotary Club, we raised $42,000 for charity over the course of one long weekend in March," he said.
Another memory that stuck out was the honor of winning the nurseryman of Australia award in 1987.
"That was an honour to be recognised by my industry peers," he said.
Mr Allan said he didn't plan on completely giving up growing, instead, he would opt to use an empty block next door to him to continue breeding certain flowers, while also growing "a few things" for charity.
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
