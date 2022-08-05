The development at Launceston Golf Club will once again return to City of Launceston council.
It was only recently Tasmanian Planning Commission released its ruling on the amendment to the 14 lot subdivision partial rezoning of land at 27-99 Opossum Road, Kings Meadows from the Recreation Zone to the General Residential Zone.
The development which will be brought to the Launceston planning authority on Thursday, August 11 will look at a separate development for the same land to subdivide one lot into three.
The development received some respondents from community members.
Issues included disturbance of the natural ecosystems and biodiversity, traffic impact, amenity and retention of public open space.
No changes by council officers have been recommended to address these concerns.
Previous concerns have been raised about this development regarding wildlife and bushland.
These concerns were dismissed by the Tasmanian Planning Authority in their response regarding the other development application.
The commission's consideration stated: the site is not part of the National Reserve System and is not afforded any formal protection under the relevant legislation.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
