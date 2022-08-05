Investigation ongoing after shots fired at house in state's South

Tasmania Police are continuing to investigate an incident reported to have occurred at a residence on Black Snake Lane at Granton, north of Glenorchy, early this morning.
Police are conducting a number of enquiries to determine what occurred.
At this stage police are treating the alleged firearms incident reported as 'isolated and targeted' and there is not believed to be any risk to the wider community.
Anyone with information in relation to the incident is asked to contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers at crimestopperstas.com.au or on 1800 333 000.
Information can be provided anonymously.
EARLIER:
An investigation by Tasmania Police is underway after a residence was reportedly shot at with a firearm in Granton, north of Glenorchy, early this morning.
Police attended the residence at Granton and commenced an investigation in relation to the matter.
Police have confirmed the occupants of the address were unharmed.
Police are treating the incident as isolated incident and believe there is no risk to the public or wider community, at this stage.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Glenorchy Criminal Investigation Branch or anonymously through CrimeStoppers.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
