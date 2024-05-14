New shop supporting makers offers free cuppa and chat for those who need

A new Launceston retailer is hoping to foster connections within the community and give local makers a platform to sell through Capture Keepsakes in Invermay.
A graphic designer herself, owner Sam Hain Winchester said after doing the rounds at local markets, she heard from stallholders that many wanted a storefront but simply couldn't afford it.
"I thought maybe this is a good way of doing it because I can't generate enough stock to fill a space like this, so I'll work with them and get the local community involved," Ms Winchester said.
"They started bringing pieces in and it kind of snowballed ... Tasmania has such a great range of products and makers."
Capture Keepsakes also offers a free cuppa and conversation to anyone who needs it, but both are optional.
Ms Winchester said sometimes people just need a cuppa or a chat - and she was already seeing positive results.
"They don't have to talk to me if they don't want to but it's just a way to try and make them feel better," she said.
"You can't fix everyone's problems but they don't always need you to do that, they just need you to hear and acknowledge them.
"It helps a lot of people who are probably isolated in our community feel not so isolated."
She said one of her regulars started coming as he felt isolated, and now enjoys a cuppa with Ms Winchester every day the store is open.
The good samaritan services don't stop there though - Ms Winchester also provides free non-perishable food and seeds for anyone who needs it through her service Just Someone Trying To Help.
She said she started the service two years ago as a response to rising cost of living pressures.
"I'm not in the financial situation to help people but the way we were raised is you help someone if you could," Ms Winchester said.
"When grocery prices started going up, I started a vegetable garden at home and we get quite a bit of produce but don't use it all.
"I started putting seedlings out and they started going."
Going forward, Ms Winchester said she hoped to expand and support more creatives within the community.
"I'd like to make the community side of things bigger and put on a few activities where people can come hang out in a safe space, it doesn't matter what walk of life you come from," Ms Winchester said.
Capture Keepsakes can be found at 27 Gleadow Street, Invermay.
