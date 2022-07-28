Controversial $600k facility build passed by council

Despite criticism from community members, City of Launceston council has passed the recommendation to award a $530,000 contract to Tas City Building to build shower and bathroom facilities and the Town Hall Annex.
The project will also see change rooms and waste management be build at the annex. The total budget allocation for the project is $610,000.
The controversy around the project came when the tender for the project in December 2021 failed to attract any applicants and council moved to award the contract to Tas City Building.
Councillors revisited the previously lost recommendation at yesterdays council meeting.
Councillors Paul Spencer and Tim Walker spoke against the recommendation, at the previous meeting the two councillors had abstained.
Cr Spencer said he couldn't understand why council had only reached out to one business and not three.
"To go to one without giving anyone else the opportunity is totally wrong, I can't see why this can't go back to tender," he said.
While Cr Walker said he was not against having these facilities available to council staff, it might no longer reflect the "mood" of the community.
In speaking for this recommendation, Cr Andrea Dawkins said the argument was going "around and around in circles" and was not showing council at their best.
"Is this the way we want council to operate?" she said. "We have a motion before us. We can either support it or not."
Deputy mayor Danny Gibson said the move was about getting things done in the city.
"We can do one of two things," he said. "We can either stop work and do nothing or we can keep moving forward.
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
