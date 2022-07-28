The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

City of Launceston councils approve Town Hall facility build after previously lost

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
July 28 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Controversial $600k facility build passed by council

Despite criticism from community members, City of Launceston council has passed the recommendation to award a $530,000 contract to Tas City Building to build shower and bathroom facilities and the Town Hall Annex.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.