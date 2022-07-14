A half-a-million-dollar Launceston Town Hall shower facility has failed to gain approval with councillors clashing over the renovation's tender process.
City of Launceston councillors grappled over the recommendation to give the building contract to Tas City Building after the previous tender process failed to attract results.
Advertisement
However, the recommendation required an absolute majority of votes to pass on Thursday which was made more difficult with councillors Paul Spencer and Tim Walker abstaining from the vote exemplifying the fact mayor Albert van Zetten and Cr Karina Stojansek were on leave, Cr Jim Cox was an apology and Cr Nick Daking declared a conflict of interest.
The recommendation was lost despite the remaining six councillors voting in favour.
The facility had been planned for four years and councillors for the recommendation argued it was needed and now was the time to move on construction with the concern building material prices would increase.
The facility would provide staff showers, changing facilities, bicycle storage and waste management facilities.
Councillors Spencer and Walker argued pause was needed to seek out other contractors.
Cr Spencer works in the trade industry as an electrician and said he believed the project could wait.
"Work is not that crazy, it will slow down," he said.
Cr Hugh McKenzie said the project had been sitting on the to-do list for too long.
Other councillors said the construction industry landscape was overwhelmed and council needed to seek a business which could fit the job in.
"Should we delay this project to try and wait for other tenders, all we'll be subjecting ourselves to is an increase in costings, in my opinion," Cr Alan Harris said.
Cr Rob Soward said it was clear from the report why council needed to take this path, there simply wasn't any tenders for this job.
Chief officer Michael Stretton said this facility would be available for Town Hall's 270 employees and many new building are ensuring to have these facilities.
He and councillors also said the facilities would encourage people to cycle or walk to work.
Advertisement
It was also argued the council needed to show leadership and show an example to promote exercise in the community.
READ MORE: Road Boss Rally begins journey in Launceston
Cr Walker asked how much the budget had changed over the past four years, a council staff member said while they did not have the exact figure, the amount had gone up.
In November 2020, the estimate for the facilities was $470,000, the estimate given in June 2022 ($530,000) was an increase of $60,000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.