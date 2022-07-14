The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Council

Launceston councillors debated over the lost recommendation to award the contract to Tas City Building

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated July 15 2022 - 1:50am, first published July 14 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SHOWERS: The plans for the 'end of trip' facilities project for Town Hall. Picture: Supplied

A half-a-million-dollar Launceston Town Hall shower facility has failed to gain approval with councillors clashing over the renovation's tender process.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.