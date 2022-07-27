The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston's dancing queen set perform in home state on national tour

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
July 27 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SHAKE: Lily Cornish (centre) is putting her poodle skirt back on for the Shake Rattle and Roll national tour. Picture: Nicole Cleary

Launceston's dancing superstar Lily Cornish is set to perform for Tassie audiences as part of the Shake Rattle 'n' Roll nationwide tour.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nikita McGuire

Nikita McGuire

Journalist

Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.