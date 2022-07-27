Launceston's dancing superstar Lily Cornish is set to perform for Tassie audiences as part of the Shake Rattle 'n' Roll nationwide tour.
Joining the Shake Rattle 'n' Roll tour is nothing new to Lily, as she was a part of the tour troupe way back in 2013, when she was just 16 years old.
Advertisement
As the most recent winner of Dancing with The Stars, Ms Cornish said she was excited to be back on tour in Australia, especially for the three shows in Tasmania.
She said the poodle skirts and tennis shoes were very different to her usual ballroom dresses and heels, but have a special place in her heart.
"I remember I was on school camp one week and then the next week I was going straight on tour with them starting in Melbourne, so I have great memories of the first tour I did and it's great to be back," she said.
"The cast is amazing and the energy on stage is just so much fun. I think the era in general is a lot about grooving, high energy and having fun.
"The 50's and 60's hold a special place in people's heart who were teenagers at that time, so it will be very nostalgic for some people. It transports you back to that era and the music and songs we dance to are such classics."
First debuting in 1993 with humble beginnings at an old Melbourne icon, the fever took hold fast and now Shake Rattle 'n' Roll is celebrating 30 years since they first immortalised the '50s and '60s.
The show playfully recreates Wolfman Jack's famous radio broadcast with an all-singing, all-dancing, all-out stage extravaganza.
Shake Rattle 'n' Roll will visit Launceston on August 19 at the Princess Theatre. For tickets visit the Theatre North website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.