Police investigate after man allegedly kicks dog, threatens another with firearm

An alleged fight between two men that ended with a car being found burnt out at Waverley is under investigation.
Police said they were notified of the incident at the St Leonards picnic ground about 3.55pm on Saturday, April 27.
Officers responded to reports of a man being threatened by another with what they say was a firearm.
The fight started after the alleged offender kicked another man's dog according to police.
The alleged offender - a man about 180cm tall, with a skinny build and brown hair - then left the scene in a blue Holden Commodore with registration L28JW.
Police said the Commodore driver was wearing a white bandanna, dark clothes and white sports shoes.
A white Holden Rodeo dual cab ute - driven by a man 177cm tall with a heavy build and straggly hair - also left the scene at the same time.
This man was wearing dark shorts and a dark t-shirt at the time.
Police said the blue Commodore later evaded police on the East Tamar Highway at Dilston and was reported driving dangerously along Ravenswood Road at Ravenswood.
The car was found by police about 6pm that night, burnt out by the Tasman Highway at Waverley.
Investigators said they were following a specific line of inquiry, however they were still seeking information about the whereabouts of the two men and the white Holden Rodeo.
Anybody with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 131 444.
People can also make anonymous reports to Crime Stoppers Tasmania on 1800 333 000 or online at crimestopperstas.com.au.
