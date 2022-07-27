The state's road toll has risen to 34 after the death of a 22-year-old woman from Hadspen overnight.
A spokesperson for Tasmania Police said emergency services attended the scene of a single-vehicle crash on the Southern Outlet just before 7.30pm on Wednesday.
On arrival, emergency services found one person, the sole occupant, trapped inside the vehicle.
In a written statement police said an orange Holden Commodore Sedan was travelling along the Southern Outlet toward Launceston when the driver crashed.
The female driver of the Commodore sedan was taken from the scene to the Launceston General Hospital, but died a short time later due to her injuries from the crash.
A police spokesperson said, "initial investigations indicate that speed may have been a contributing factor".
"Police are again reminding motorists to take care on the road with the rising number of crash fatalities devastatingly impacting the community," they said.
Anyone with information about the crash or relevant dash cam footage should contact Launceston Police on 131 444.
