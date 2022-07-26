The Examiner
Philip James Standage reoffended within 40 days of getting a drug treatment order

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated July 26 2022 - 6:56am, first published 6:20am
A police vehicle which Phillip James Standage ran into in 2018

A Campbell Town man who went on a crime spree within weeks of being placed on a drug treatment order will spend up to 12 months in jail following the cancellation of that order.

