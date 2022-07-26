Disability provider to pay out up to $700,000 to staff members

Disability services provider Li-Ve Tasmania will backpay its staff up to $700,000 due to underpayment of penalty rates.
Chief executive Darren Mathewson said the organisation recently discovered an anomoly in payments regarding working broken shifts.
He said a penalty rate for working a split shift beyond a 12-hour period had not been paid.
"We were extremely concerned when we discovered this error and immediately began the work required to audit our payroll and pay all current and former employees their full entitlements as soon as we can," Mr Mathewson said.
He said the underpayment extended back a number of years and had impacted a large number of current employees and some former staff.
Mr Mathewson said Li-Ve Tasmania would make a formal apology to staff.
"We have let our people down, but we are making sure we fix it," he said.
"Every dollar we owe will be paid."
"We will be paying superannuation and interest on top of the enterprise agreement amount so employees are not out-of-pocket."
Mr Mathewson said he expected staff would be fully reimbursed by mid-September.
