Tasmania's poker machine sector has come out swinging against the government's consideration of card-based pre-commitment technology, questioning the scale of problem gambling in the state and describing the measure as "a blunt tool".
The state's Liquor and Gambling Commission was required to complete a report with recommendations on card-based gaming and facial recognition technology for the voluntary exclusion scheme by June 30.
This report - agreed to as part of the gaming reforms that passed parliament last year, with the support of Labor - would guide the government's decision on which harm minimisation measures to introduce.
Submissions from gaming interests, hotels and community groups have been published, highlighting the industry's extensive opposition to card-based pre-commitment, but support for facial recognition.
Operator of the state's two casinos and a further 12 pokies venues, Federal Group, described the machines as "a safe recreational activity" for "most" users and that pre-commitment should have a focus on player choice.
"Prescribed maximum pre-commitment limits are a blunt tool that arbitrarily and unnecessarily limit the choices of low risk and recreational gamblers," the submission reads.
The government must consider whether such a scheme would be voluntary or mandatory for all players. An earlier report noted that a voluntary pre-commitment scheme in Victoria only accounted for 0.1 per cent of pokies turnover, while Queensland found it difficult to encourage players to use the cards.
This prompted a call from pokies harm reduction advocates - including Nelson independent MLC Meg Webb - for the scheme to be universal.
In April, Treasurer Michael Ferguson signalled his intention for "a genuine pre-commitment scheme" in Tasmania which he believed was "the answer for problem gambling" related to pokies.
These comments caused concern for Federal Group, and it urged the commission to "disregard" this statement believing it could "undermine the perception of independence".
Federal Group also claimed the government had not made it clear what area of gambling harm it was seeking to address, and believed current harm minimisation was effective.
The latest social and economic impact study of gambling in Tasmania found pokies and sports betting were the strongest risk factors for gambling harm, that 54 per cent of moderate risk and problems gamblers played the pokies and pokies players were three times more likely to be problem gamblers compared with other gambling activities.
Problem gamblers on the pokies were spending an average of $200 per session - the second highest amount, behind casino table games.
Federal Group instead called for in-game technologies to be used to monitor patron behaviour to allow for venue staff to carry out "early intervention".
This was echoed by the Tasmanian Hospitality Association, which also vigorously opposed mandatory pre-commitment.
"The THA believes that a mandatory system would place an unfair and unjustified restraint on the vast majority of Tasmanians who are not at risk or experiencing problems," the THA submission reads.
But West Tamar Council believed both card-based gaming and facial recognition should just be the start for addressing pokies harm, also wanting the government to bring in lower maximum bets, lower jackpots, slower spin speeds and regular machine shutdowns.
The Uniting Church supported a limit-setting system, but was cautious about cashless gambling.
Mr Ferguson earlier said he wanted to have a decision made by the end of the year. The reforms were likely to take several years to rollout, while Tasmania continues to shift to an individual licensing system.
Ms Webb said the government should release the commission's report now, fearing the industry could be attempting to sway his decision in the meantime.
