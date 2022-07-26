Tasmania's joint-record Commonwealth Games contingent is in for some hectic days in Birmingham.
Equalling the 16 that represented the state on home soil in 2018, they face a packed program over the 11 days of competition.
On July 31 alone, nine of the 16 will be in competition at six venues across the Midlands and as far afield as London.
Most of the Tasmanians are making their Commonwealth Games debut in contrast to Australia's all-time international hockey appearance-holder Eddie Ockenden who is one of nine Australians at their fourth Games and seeking to extend a perfect record of three gold medals.
While the age range among the 435 Australian representatives stretches from 14-year-old Melbourne diver Charli Petrov to 63-year-old Queensland lawn bowler Cheryl Lindfield, the Tasmanian span has some tight competition at the younger end.
Josh Duffy turned 22 in June and fellow cyclist Sam Fox does the same on the last day of the Games, but swimmer Ariarne Titmus will not do so until September, making her the youngest Tasmanian on the team.
In contrast, the para triathlon tops the age bracket with Erica Burleigh in her 40th year and 43-year-old Hayden Armstrong heading the class as one of the eight guides on the Australian team.
The official number of Tasmanian-born competitors in Birmingham is 13 with Duffy hailing from Brisbane and lawn bowler Rebecca Van Asch being born in Wales while Tasmanian Tigers cricketer Nicola Carey grew up in Camperdown, NSW.
Conversely, many of the team operate interstate or overseas.
Titmus, fellow Dolphin Jake Templeton and diver Emily Meaney are based in Queensland, Kookaburras Ockenden and Josh Beltz in Western Australia, cyclist Georgia Baker in South Australia while runners Stewart McSweyn, Jacob Despard and Jack Hale have trained in Melbourne and few athletes trot the globe as much as World Triathlon Series regular Jake Birtwhistle.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
