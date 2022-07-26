The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Ariarne Titmus, Eddie Ockenden and Jake Birtwhistle headline Tasmanians in Commonwealth Games 2022

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated July 26 2022 - 1:01am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LIVING THE DREAM: Ariarne Titmus was Tasmania's best performer at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Picture: TIS

Tasmania's joint-record Commonwealth Games contingent is in for some hectic days in Birmingham.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.