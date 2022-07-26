Dinosaur displays at Tasmania Zoo have been damaged in a targeted attack that has been described as "upsetting".
Zoo owner, Rochelle Penney, said she was disappointed in the actions of the people who decided to vandalise the exhibits and said the estimated cost of the damage was between $80,000 and $100,000.
The art installations made of fibreglass have been at the zoo for about 15 years and were shipped over from Indonesia.
Ms Penney said the property damage occurred on Monday, July 25, and believed the incidents may have taken place between 1pm and 2.30pm.
"I'm disappointed in the behaviour," Ms Penney said.
"I just don't understand why someone would do something like this.
"This is affecting young children, it's the young children that we see come through the zoo, they are the ones who are really interested in the dinosaurs."
The exhibit at the Jurassic Swamp display contains 40 life-sized models and allows visitors to understand what the dinosaurs may have looked like in the past.
The zoo is appealing for any witnesses who may have noticed something suspicious to contact them on 6396 6100.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
