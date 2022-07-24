The Examiner
Review finds Tasmanian Planning Commission unsuitable for State of the Environment Report

Clancy Balen
Clancy Balen
July 24 2022 - 5:30pm
No 'suitable location' for state of environment report

The state government does not have a "suitable location" within government to produce State of the Environment reports, according to questions put to the Minister for Planning by Planning Matters Authority Tasmania last year.

