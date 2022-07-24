The Examiner
AFL respond to premier's comments to withdraw team offer

Luke Miller
By Luke Miller
Updated July 24 2022 - 7:15am, first published 5:30am
Premier's withdrawal threat quickly addressed by AFL

Representatives from the AFL have officially responded after Premier Jeremy Rockliff threatened to withdraw the government's $150 million Tasmanian team offer.

