Premier's withdrawal threat quickly addressed by AFL

Representatives from the AFL have officially responded after Premier Jeremy Rockliff threatened to withdraw the government's $150 million Tasmanian team offer.
On Saturday, Mr Rockliff reiterated the detail of the government's fixed offer for a $10M per year licence fee for 10 years, plus a $50M contribution to club set up costs and high-performance facilities.
Advertisement
He said no expansion club had ever come near replicating the offer and believed the magnitude of it needed to be recognised.
"Given the AFL is the beneficiary of all upside in new broadcast and other revenues associated with growth, it is expected that the AFL will fairly and equitably contribute to the start-up costs of the Tasmanian club to ensure its success," he said.
"It is also my explicit expectation that the Tasmanian club will be treated equally and fairly by the AFL in funding matters consistent with other similar sized and expansion clubs."
READ MORE: Attempted armed robbery on Brisbane Street
The statement comes after a visit from AFL heavyweight Travis Auld this week, to inspect potential sites for Hobart's proposed new stadium - with Regatta Point and Macquaire Point previously offered up as options.
Yesterday an AFL spokesperson responded to Mr Rockliff's comments.
"The AFL continues to work through the eleven agreed work streams with the Tasmanian government," they said.
Despite the positive sentiment that response provided, Tasmanian Labor's Shadow Minister for Sport, Josh Willie, hit back.
"When the Liberal Government announced a new $750 million-dollar floating stadium on Hobart's waterfront without a plan to deliver it they put Tasmania in a poor negotiating position and now the AFL wants them to deliver on it," he said.
"It's all very well for Premier Rockliff to threaten to withdraw Tasmania's proposal but it was his government that put the stadium on the table and if negotiations fail to deliver a Tasmanian team he needs to take responsibility."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.